SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER CONTRACT WITH SUBSTITUTE TEACHER PROVIDER

AS IN MANY SCHOOL DISTRICTS, SIOUX CITY’S COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ARE DEALING WITH A SHORTAGE OF SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS AND INSTRUCTIONAL ASSISTANTS.

THE DISTRICT’S FILL RATE FOR SUBS HAS FLUCTUATED THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS, DROPPING TO AN ALL TIME LOW DURING THE PANDEMIC DUE TO A SHORTAGE OF QUALIFIED FILL IN TEACHERS.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS WHILE THAT RATE IS IMPROVING, THE DISTRICT IS STILL VERY UNDERSTAFFED WITH SUBSTITUTES:

MONDAY, THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL CONSIDER CONTRACTING WITH E-S-S, A COMPANY THAT WORKS WITH MORE THAN 800 SCHOOL DISTRICTS NATIONWIDE TO PROVIDE SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS.

BOARD PRESIDENT PERLA ALARCON-FLORY SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH E-S-S:

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD DURING THE MEETING BEFORE THE BOARD VOTES ON A CONTRACT WITH E-S-S.

SIOUX CITY WOULD BE THE FIRST DISTRICT IN IOWA TO PARTNER WITH THE COMPANY.