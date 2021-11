NEBRASKA JOBLESS RATE HITS NEW RECORD LOW

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SAYS FOR A SECOND STRAIGHT MONTH, THE STATE’S JOBLESS RATE HAS REACHED A RECORD LOW.

OFFICIALS SAY OCTOBER’S ONE-POINT-NINE-PERCENT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS EVEN LESS THAN THE TWO-PERCENT RATE IN SEPTEMBER.

IT’S ALSO WELL BELOW THE NATIONAL AVERAGE OF FOUR-POINT-SIX.

LINCOLN’S JOBLESS RATE IS ONE-POINT-THREE, AND OMAHA’S AT ONE-POINT-SEVEN.

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPED A TENTH OF A POINT TO THREE-POINT-NINE PERCENT IN OCTOBER.

THE NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED IOWANS DECREASED BY 15-HUNDRED LAST MONTH TO 64-THOUSAND-700.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE WORKING IN THE STATE INCREASED BY 16-HUNDRED.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAID IN OCTOBER IOWA SAW NET EMPLOYMENT GROWTH FOR THE FIFTH TIME IN THE LAST SIX MONTHS.