MAJOR LOCAL EXPANSION APPROVED FOR AG PROCESSING INC

AG PROCESSING INCORPORATED IS EXPANDING IN SERGEANT BLUFF.

AGP’S SERGEANT BLUFF FACILITY PROCESSES SOYBEANS AND REFINES CRUDE SOYBEAN OIL TO VEGETABLE OIL.

THE COMPANY PLANS TO UPGRADE THE FACILITY TO INCREASE THE SUSTAINABLE CRUSH RATE, ALLOWING MEMBERS TO SELL PRODUCTS LOCALLY WHERE DEMAND IS HIGHER.

COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR DAVID GLEISER MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS:

AGP1 OC……….JOBS PROGRAM. :20

THE PROJECT REPRESENTS A CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $71.1 MILLION AND IS EXPECTED TO CREATE TWO JOBS AT A QUALIFYING WAGE OF $20.56 PER HOUR.

THE STATE AID IS SPREAD OUT OVER A PERIOD OF YEARS WITH THE COUNTY ALSO PROVIDING LOCAL SUPPORT:

AGP2 OC……….FOR FIVE YEARS. :30

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS AGP’S EXPANSION IS THEIR LATEST SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA:

AGP3 OC…………AT THIS TIME. :19

THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VOTED 3-0 TO APPROVE THE PROJECT.