HOUSE “BUILD BACK BETTER” VOTE ALONG PARTY LINES FOR IOWA REPS

ALL IOWA REPUBLICANS VOTED AGAINST U-S HOUSE PASSAGE OF THE BUILD BACK BETTER ACT FRIDAY WHILE DEMOCRAT CINDY AXNE SUPPORTED THE NEARLY TWO-TRILLION-DOLLAR MEASURE.

AXNE SAYS SHE LOOKS AT IT AS A BILL FOR IOWANS AND A BILL FOR AMERICANS BECAUSE IT FULFILLS THE PROMISES SHE MADE TO THE PEOPLE HERE IN THE STATE WHEN SHE DECIDED TO RUN WHICH WAS PUTTING MONEY IN PEOPLE’S POCKETS AND BRINGING MORE OPPORTUNITY TO THE PEOPLE THAT LIVE HERE.”

THE BILL EXTENDS THE ENHANCED CHILD TAX CREDITS PARENTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVING SINCE JULY AND AIMS TO LOWER THE COST OF SOME PRESCRIPTION DRUGS FOR SENIORS AND DIABETICS.

IT ALSO PROVIDES FEDERAL FUNDING TO A VARIETY OF CLEAN ENERGY AND CLIMATE INITIATIVES.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN ASHLEY HINSON CALLED THE BILL A “MONSTROSITY” AND SAID “THE FOLKS AT HOME ARE FRUSTRATED BY RUNAWAY GOVERNMENT SPENDING.”

G-O-P CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE BILL IS A COMPLETE DISASTER AND FELLOW REPUBLICAN MARIANETTE MILLER-MEEKS WARNS IT WILL MAKE INFLATION WORSE.