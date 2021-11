CITY POLICE LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS FOR HANDICAP PARKING ENFORCEMENT

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS RECRUITING VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH HANDICAP PARKING AND FIRE LANE PATROL AND ENFORCEMENT.

RITA DONNELLY, THE VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR FOR THE DEPARTMENT, SAYS THE GOAL IS TO KEEP PARKING SPACES OPEN THAT ARE RESERVED FOR THOSE WHO HAVE HANDICAP PARKING PERMITS:

BILL PELCHAT IS ONE OF THE CURRENT VOLUNTEERS WHO HELPS THE DEPARTMENT:

DONNELLY SAYS THE CITY PROVIDES THE VOLUNTEERS WITH THE TRAINING AND GEAR THAT THEY NEED AND THERE IS NO MINIMUM AMOUNT OF HOURS REQUIRED:

THOSE INTERESTED IN JOINING THE HANDICAP PARKING AND FIRE LANE PATROL MAY CALL 712-279-6424