WIT BUCKS TREND OF DECLINING COMM. COLLEGE ENROLLMENT

WESTERN IOWA TECH IN SIOUX CITY IS BUCKING THE TREND OF A GENERAL DECLINE IN ENROLLMENT IN SOME COMMUNITY COLLEGES AROUND THE STATE.

WESTERN IOWA TECH’S ENROLLMENT IS UP ONE-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT THIS ACADEMIC YEAR.

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION’S COMMUNITY COLLEGE ADMINISTRATOR JEREMY VARNER SAYS THE PANDEMIC AND THE TIGHT LABOR MARKET ARE TWO OF THE MAIN CAUSES FOR A DROP IN COMMUNITY COLLEGE ENROLLMENT:

VARNER SAYS IT WASN’T AN ACROSS THE BOARD DROP, AS SHOWN BY INCREASES IN SOME SCHOOLS SUCH AS WESTERN IOWA TECH:

THE DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE SAW THE LARGEST DECREASE IN STUDENTS AT AROUND 11 PERCENT, FOLLOWED BY NORTH IOWA AREA AT A SEVEN-POINT-FOUR PERCENT DROP.

IOWA LAKES HELD STEADY, WHILE IOWA CENTRAL IN FORT DODGE HAD THE LARGEST INCREASE AT NINE-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT.