SOME WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS OPPOSE PROPOSED PIPELINE

A GROUP OF WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS APPEARED AT THIS WEEKS COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING WITH CONCERNS ABOUT A PROPOSED CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE BY SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS THAT COULD AFFECT THEIR PROPERTY.

GAIL PALMQUIST OF RURAL LAWTON SAYS HER PROPERTY ALREADY HAS ANOTHER PIPELINE THAT DAMAGED HER FARMLAND TO CONTEND WITH, AND SHE OPPOSES THIS NEW ONE:

PALMQUIST’S FAMILY HAS FARMED THEIR LAND SINCE THE 1800’S.

SHE AND OTHERS WHO SPOKE ARE ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT EMINENT DOMAIN BEING USED TO TAKE THEIR PROPERTY FOR THE PROJECT.

WOODBURY COUNTY ENGINEER MARK NAHRA TOLD THE RESIDENTS THAT EMINENT DOMAIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR ANY PENDING PIPELINE, AND THE LANDOWNERS NEED TO SHARE THEIR CONCERNS WITH THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD:

ROCKY DE WITT, CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS, IS SYMPATHETIC TO THE LANDOWNERS CONCERNS:

DE WITT SAYS THE PROJECT IS IN ITS PRELIMINARY STAGES AND SUMMIT IS LOOKING FOR THE BEST ROUTE FOR THEIR PIPELINE THROUGH THE REGION.