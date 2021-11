SMALL BUSINESSES TO POP UP ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET

THE FORMER AALFS BUILDING ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET WILL BE THE SITE OF A SMALL BUSINESS MARKETPLACE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

JESSE HINRICHS OF IOWA’S WEST COAST INITIATIVE SAYS AROUND 15 DIFFERENT BUSINESSES WILL SET UP ON THE FIRST FLOOR AT 1005 4TH STREET BEGINNING NOVEMBER 27TH:

THERE WILL BE A WIDE ARRAY OF BUSINESSES TO SHOP FROM:

THE MARKETPLACE WILL TAKE PLACE ON FOUR SATURDAYS, INCLUDING NOVEMBER 27TH AND DECEMBER 4TH, 11TH AND 18TH FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.