ONE INJURED IN DOWNTOWN COLLISION AND ROLLOVER

ONE PERSON WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A NISSAN S-U-V TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON 6TH STREET AROUND 7:25 A.M. FAILED TO STOP FOR THE RED LIGHT AT THE INTERSECTION WITH NEBRASKA STREET. IT WAS STRUCK BY A CHRYSLER S-U-V THAT WAS NORTHBOUND ON NEBRASKA STREET.

THE COLLISION CAUSED THE NISSAN TO ROLL ONTO ITS SIDE.

THE WOMAN DRIVING THE NISSAN WAS UNRESPONSIVE AND WAS EXTRICATED FROM THE VEHICLE AND TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH MINOR INJURIES.

OFFICERS ARE TRYING TO DETERMINE IF A MEDICAL ISSUE WITH THE DRIVER OF THE NISSAN CONTRIBUTED TO THE ACCIDENT AND HAVE RULED OUT IMPAIRMENT DUE TO INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES.

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME PENDING THE COMPLETION OF THE INVESTIGATION.

Photos by CBS-14/KPTH