MILLER JOINS INSTAGRAM/META INVESTIGATION

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER HAS JOINED A NATIONWIDE INVESTIGATION INTO META PLATFORMS, FORMERLY KNOWN AS FACEBOOK, FOR PROVIDING AND PROMOTING INSTAGRAM TO CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS DESPITE KNOWING THAT SUCH USE IS ASSOCIATED WITH PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH HARMS.

A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF ATTORNEYS GENERAL ACROSS THE COUNTRY IS EXAMINING WHETHER THE COMPANY VIOLATED STATE CONSUMER PROTECTION LAWS AND PUT THE PUBLIC AT RISK.

MILLER SAYS HE’S INCREASINGLY CONCERNED ABOUT HOW INSTAGRAM’S ALGORITHMS CAPTURE THE ATTENTION OF CHILDREN AND HOW ITS CONTENT AFFECTS THEIR PHYSICAL, EMOTIONAL, AND MENTAL WELL-BEING.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWS RECENT REPORTS REVEALING THAT META’S OWN INTERNAL RESEARCH SHOWS THAT USING INSTAGRAM IS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED RISKS OF PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH HARMS ON YOUNG PEOPLE, INCLUDING DEPRESSION, EATING DISORDERS, AND EVEN SUICIDE.