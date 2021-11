SOUTH SIOUX BURGER KING HELPS LOCAL VETERANS

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY BURGER KING IS CONTINUING TO HONOR AND ASSIST NEBRASKA MILITARY VETERANS.

SHENNEN SALZTMAN, THE FRANCHISE OWNER, IS TAKING PART IN THE “UNMET NEEDS” PROGRAM, TO HELP LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES:

UNMET1 OC…….CAR FIXED. :20.

SALTZMAN SAYS THE PROGRAM STARTED AT A WISCONSIN BURGER KING, AND HE BROUGHT IT TO THE METRO AREA FRANCHISES.

THE EFFORT INCLUDES A DISPLAY OF A TABLE COMPLETE WITH PLACE SETTING TO HONOR VETERANS MISSING IN ACTION AND PRISONERS OF WAR:

UNMET2 OC…….UNMET NEEDS. :11

JERRY CHLOPEK, STATE COMMANDER OF THE NEBRASKA VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS, APPRECIATES THE EFFORT FROM THE BURGER KING TO HELP AND HONOR VETERANS:

UNMET3 OC………NEEDS ARE. :20

HE PRESENTED A CERTIFICATE OF THANKS TO THE ONLY BURGER KING IN THE STATE TAKING PART IN THE VETERANS EFFORT.

IT’S THE 7TH YEAR THE SOUTH SIOUX BURGER KING HAS TAKEN PART IN THE UNMET NEEDS PROGRAM.