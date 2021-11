SMITH TO SEEK 2ND TERM IN IOWA SENATE

DEMOCRATIC STATE SENATOR JACKIE SMITH OF SIOUX CITY IS SEEKING A SECOND TERM IN DES MOINES.

SMITH REPRESENTS STATE SENATE DISTRICT 1 IN WOODBURY COUNTY, WHICH INCLUDES PARTS OF SIOUX CITY AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES.

SHE SAYS MANY OF THE PRIORITY ISSUES CONCERNING HER HAVEN’T CHANGED SINCE BEING ELECTED IN 2018:

SMITH ALSO WANTS TO SEE MORE PEOPLE GET BACK INTO THE WORKFORCE, ESPECIALLY WOMEN:

SMITH IS A MEMBER OF THE AGRICULTURE, APPROPRIATIONS, EDUCATION, AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEES.

SHE IS A FORMER CHAIRWOMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS,