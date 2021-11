SECOND HAND SMOKE ISSUE AT COUNTY COURTHOUSE

SOME STAFF MEMBERS AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE SAY SECOND HAND SMOKE IS WAFTING INTO THEIR OFFICE FROM OUTSIDE THE BUILDING.

THEY’RE BLAMING SMOKERS OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE FOR CREATING WHAT THEY CALL A POTENTIAL HEALTH HAZARD.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL ISN’T AFFECTED BY IT, BUT AGREED TO PRESENT THE COMPLAINT TO COUNTY SUPERVISORS BECAUSE SOME OF HIS STAFF IN THE AUDITORS AND THE RECORDERS OFFICE ARE:

SMOKER1 OC……..IN AN ALLEY. :14

IT’S LEGAL TO SMOKE IN THE PUBLIC ALLEY, BUT NOT IN ANY PART OF THE COURTHOUSE BUILDING:

SMOKER2 OC………OF WOODBURY COUNTY. :25

TERRY SWENSON HAS WORKED IN THE BUILDING FOR NINE YEARS:

SMOKER3 OC……SMOKE OUT THERE. :27

THE DISCUSSION CAME AT THE END OF THE SUPERVISORS MEETING AND WAS NOT AN AGENDA ITEM.

IT’S NOT KNOWN WHAT IF ANYTHING WILL BE DONE ABOUT THE PROBLEM AT THIS TIME.