MORNINGSIDE TO HOST OTTAWA OF ARIZONA IN NAIA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Woody Gottburg
It will be a noon kickoff at Olson Stadium Saturday when Morningside University hosts Ottawa of Arizona in the opening round of the NAIA football playoffs

The Mustangs are one of three undefeated teams, including defending champion  Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky and Grand View of Des Moines competing in the 16 team field.

The Northwestern Red Raiders of Orange City are the third Iowa team in the playoffs.

Last year’s national runner up hosts Central Methodist of Missouri at noon.

 

2021 NAIA Football Championship Series – First Round Schedule

Saturday, November 20 | Campus Sites

Seed School (Home) Record   Seed School (Road) Record
12:30 PM CST No. 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-0 vs No. 16 Montana Western 8-3
12 PM CST No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) 10-0 vs No. 15 Ottawa (Ariz.) 8-1
12 PM CST No. 3 Grand View (Iowa) 11-0 vs No. 14 Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-2
12 PM CST No. 4 Northwestern (Iowa) 10-1 vs No. 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-2
12 PM CST No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan 9-1 vs No. 10 Kansas Wesleyan 10-1
11 AM CST No. 6 Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-2 vs No. 12 Keiser (Fla.) 7-2
12 PM CST No. 7 Marian (Ind.) 8-2 vs No. 9 Southwestern (Kan.) 9-1
12 PM CST No. 8 Concordia (Mich.) 8-1 vs. No. 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8-2
Woody Gottburg

