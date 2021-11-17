MORNINGSIDE TO HOST OTTAWA OF ARIZONA IN NAIA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

It will be a noon kickoff at Olson Stadium Saturday when Morningside University hosts Ottawa of Arizona in the opening round of the NAIA football playoffs

The Mustangs are one of three undefeated teams, including defending champion Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky and Grand View of Des Moines competing in the 16 team field.

The Northwestern Red Raiders of Orange City are the third Iowa team in the playoffs.

Last year’s national runner up hosts Central Methodist of Missouri at noon.

2021 NAIA Football Championship Series – First Round Schedule

Saturday, November 20 | Campus Sites