UNION WORKERS HAVE VOTED TO ACCEPT THE LATEST CONTRACT OFFER TO RETURN TO WORK AT JOHN DEERE PLANTS.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT, UNITED AUTO WORKERS MEMBERS VOTED ON THE THIRD CONTRACT OFFERED BY THE COMPANY AND APPROVED IT WITH, 61% VOTING YES AND 39% NO..

AROUND 10,000 UNION WORKERS HAD BEEN ON STRIKE FOR OVER A MONTH.

THE CONTRACT IS REPORTEDLY A SIX YEAR AGREEMENT THAT INCLUDES A 10 PER CENT WAGE INCREASE.

DEERE EMPLOYEES ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO WORK THURSDAY.