IOWA COVID NUMBERS ARE ON THE RISE

THE NUMBER OF COVID PATIENTS IN IOWA HOSPITALS IS UP FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH’S WEEKLY REPORT SHOWS 544 PATIENTS ARE HOSPITALIZED AND MORE THAN A FIFTH ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS.

NINETY-NINE COVID-POSITIVE PATIENTS WERE ADMITTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES IS ALSO ON THE RISE IN IOWA, WITH MORE THAN NINE-THOUSAND IOWANS TESTING POSITIVE THIS PAST WEEK.

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 18 ACCOUNT FOR MORE THAN 20 PERCENT OF THE WEEK’S POSITIVE TEST RESULTS.

THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH’S WEBSITE SHOWS 72-HUNDRED-68 IOWANS HAVE DIED OF COVID SINCE MARCH OF 2020.