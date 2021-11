DES MOINES REGISTER POLL FINDS MAJORITY OF IOWANS APPROVE OF REYNOLDS AS GOVERNOR

DES MOINES REGISTER POLL FINDS MAJORITY OF IOWANS APPROVE OF REYNOLDS AS...

A NEW DES MOINES REGISTER/MEDIACOM IOWA POLL FINDS A MAJORITY OF IOWANS APPROVE OF THE JOB IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS DOING.

REYNOLDS’ OVERALL APPROVAL RATING IS AT 51%, DOWN 2 POINTS SINCE SEPTEMBER WITH 43% DISAPPROVING.

AMONG SPECIFIC ISSUES, REYNOLDS CONTINUES TO RECEIVE HER HIGHEST MARKS ON THE ECONOMY, WITH 56% APPROVAL.

FIFTY-TWO PERCENT APPROVE OF HER HANDLING OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND THE SAME PERCENTAGE APPROVES OF HER HANDLING OF SCHOOLS AND EDUCATION.

REYNOLDS HAS NOT FORMALLY ANNOUNCED A REELECTION CAMPAIGN BUT IS WIDELY EXPECTED TO SEEK A SECOND FULL TERM.

THE POLL OF 810 IOWA ADULTS WAS CONDUCTED NOVEMBER 7-10.

IT HAS A MARGIN OF ERROR OF PLUS OR MINUS 3.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS.