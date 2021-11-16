TRACY NAMED USHL TOP GOALIE OF THE WEEK

With a perfect 35-save weekend and a pair of shutouts, Alex Tracy of the Musketeers earned his first career USHL Goaltender of the Week award.

The Chicago, Illinois native backstopped the Sioux City Musketeers to a weekend home sweep of the defending Western Conference Champion Fargo Force with a pair of shutouts, turning aside all 35 shots the Force sent his way over 120 perfect minutes between the pipes.

On Friday, Tracy made 15 saves and followed it up with 20 saves on Saturday night in a pair of 3-0 shutout wins.

The perfect weekend pushed Tracy to an impressive 5-1-1-0 record in eight appearances this season with a 2.07 goals against average and 0.926 save percentage that both rank fourth in the league this season.