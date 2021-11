THUNE VOTES NO ON INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

PRESIDENT BIDEN SIGNED THE ONE POINT TWO TRILLION-DOLLAR INFRASTRUCTURE BILL MONDAY.

THE BILL WAS TRIMMED DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY AS IT MADE ITS WAY THROUGH CONGRESS, WHICH EARNED IT SOME BI-PARTISAN SUPPORT.

SOUTH DAKOTA WILL GET ABOUT ONE POINT NINE BILLION DOLLARS FROM THE BILL.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN THUNE VOTED NO ON THE BILL:

THUNE SAYS HE VOTED NO BECAUSE OF HOW THE BILL IS FINANCED:

MUCH OF THAT FEDERAL SPENDING WILL BE SPREAD OUT OVER THE NEXT FIVE TO TEN YEARS.

Jerry Oster WNAX