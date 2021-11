A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS WON A LOTTERY PRIZE OF MORE THAN $95,000.

MAX CARROLL WON AN EXTREME GREEN PROGRESSIVE INSTAPLAY JACKPOT PRIZE OF $95,790.

HE PURCHASED HIS WINNING TICKET AT COURT STREET TAVERN IN SIOUX CITY AND CLAIMED HIS PRIZE FRIDAY AT THE LOTTERY’S STORM LAKE REGIONAL OFFICE.

THE EXTREME GREEN PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT STARTS AT $20,000 AND INCREASES WITH EACH TICKET SOLD STATEWIDE UNTIL IT IS WON.