FIRE MITIGATION AMENDMENT COULD RESULT IN MORE BIOFUEL PRODUCTION

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS AN IDEA TO USE BIOMASS COLLECTED THROUGH WILDFIRE MITIGATION EFFORTS TO BE UTILIZED TO PRODUCE BIOENERGY.

HE PROPOSED AN AMENDMENT AS PART OF THE NATIONAL WILDLAND FIRE RISK REDUCTION PROGRAM ACT:

FEENSTRA SAYS USING THAT BIOMASS WILL REDUCE THE FIRE RISK AND BOLSTER BIOFUELS PRODUCTION:

THE PROPOSAL PASSED THE HOUSE COMMITTEE ON SCIENCE, SPACE, AND TECHNOLOGY WITH UNANIMOUS SUPPORT.