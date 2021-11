FIRE DESTROYS GARAGE ON 23RD STREET

FIRE CAUSED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TUESDAY MORNING TO A GARAGE AT 1205 23RD STREET IN SIOUX CITY.

LT. SCOTT KOVARNA OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS FLAMES AND HEAVY SMOKE WERE COMING FROM THE STRUCTURE WHEN UNITS ARRIVED AROUND 10 A.M.

THE RESIDENT OF THE PROPERTY GOT OUT SAFELY AND WAS NOT INJURED.

KOVARNA SAYS A DOUBLE ROOF ON THE GARAGE PROVIDED A CHALLENGE TO FIREFIGHTERS:

THE SMOKE FROM THE FIRE COULD BE SEEN FOR SEVERAL BLOCKS AND TEMPORARILY CREATED A HAZE FOR DRIVERS FROM WALL STREET UP TO COURT STREET.