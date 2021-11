REYNOLDS TAKES NARROW VIEW ON COVID VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS FOR PRIVATE SECTOR

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS OFFERING A NARROW INTERPRETATION OF THE BILL SHE SIGNED INTO LAW LAST MONTH ABOUT COVID VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS FOR PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS.

ACCORDING TO REYNOLDS, ONLY THOSE WORKERS WHO CLAIM A RELIGIOUS OR MEDICAL EXEMPTION — AND HAVE THAT CLAIM REJECTED BY THEIR EMPLOYER — ARE ELIGIBLE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS.

IN LATE OCTOBER, THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY TOLD LEGISLATORS THE LAW DIDN’T SOLVE THE PROBLEM THEY WERE TRYING TO SOLVE.

THERE’S A RISK BUSINESSES WILL HAVE TO PAY HIGHER STATE TAXES TO COVER THIS NEW GROUP OF EMPLOYEES WHO’VE REFUSED COVID SHOTS AND NOW QUALIFY FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS.

REYNOLDS SUGGESTS IT WON’T BE A LARGE GROUP OF UNVACCINATED IOWANS QUALIFYING FOR EMPLOYMENT.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HEARD FROM IOWA EMPLOYERS, PARTICULARLY IN THE HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY, WHO HAVE BEEN WORRIED ABOUT STAFFING SHORTAGES IF THEY’RE REQUIRED TO DISMISS WORKERS WHO DON’T GET A COVID SHOT.

REYNOLDS HAS JOINED THREE, MULTI-STATE LAWSUITS CHALLENGING FEDERAL VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS THAT WOULD IMPACT TENS OF MILLIONS OF WORKERS.