LACK OF BUS TOURS HURTS LOCAL TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM

WHILE MANY ATTRACTIONS OPENED THEIR DOORS THIS PAST SUMMER AFTER A YEAR OF PANDEMIC, NOT EVERYTHING HAS RETURNED TO NORMAL.

LARRY FINLEY, DIRECTOR OF THE MIDAMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, SAYS THEY OPERATED ON LIMITED HOURS THIS SUMMER, BECAUSE THERE WERE NO TOUR GROUPS COMING:

FINLEY SAYS THAT’S A BIG REASON WHY THEY HAVE BEEN OPEN JUST TWO DAYS A WEEK:

EVEN ON WEEKENDS, FINLEY HAS SEEN NO TOUR BUSES:

FINLEY SAYS COVID CONTINUES TO TAKE A TOLL ON THE TOURIST INDUSTRY.

HE SAYS THE AIR MUSEUM WILL BE OPEN THE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AFTER THANKSGIVING AND HOPES PEOPLE WILL START TO COME VISIT

THE AIR MUSEUM IS CURRENTLY OPEN 10AM UNTIL 4PM ON FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS.