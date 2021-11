GRASSLEY SAYS SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES ARE DRIVING INFLATION

SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES CONTINUE TO BE A BIG PROBLEM FOR BUSINESSES ACROSS AMERICA.

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO DO MORE TO ADDRESS THAT PROBLEM:

GRASSLEY SAYS CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOME WOULD ALSO NEED TO WAIVE OR EASE UP ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS PLACED ON THE NATION’S TRUCKING INDUSTRY TO HELP EASE THE CONGESTION OF FREIGHTER SHIPS ANCHORED IN THE LOS ANGELES HARBOR WAITING TO BE UNLOADED.

HE SAYS PART OF THE PROBLEM STARTED WHEN THE STATE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENTS PAID UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS THAT WERE HIGHER THAN AN EMPLOYEE’S NORMAL PAYCHECK.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE BOTTLENECK OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN IS WHAT IS DRIVING UP INFLATION.