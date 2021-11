THE TOTAL IS IN FOR THE RECENT PICTURE DESIGN & DINE FUNDRAISING EVENT FOR THE CRITTENTON CENTER OF SIOUX CITY.

AROUND 300 PEOPLE CAME TO COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS IN SIOUX CITY ON NOVEMBER 4TH TO GET THEIR SHOTS TAKEN AT SELFIE STATIONS AND BID ON SILENT AUCTION ITEMS.

THANKS TO THE EVENT’S SPONSORS, TICKET BUYERS, DESIGNERS, AND DONATIONS, $70,783 WAS RAISED.

THE MONEY WILL GO INTO CRITTENTON CENTER PROGRAMMING TO HELP CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.