CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO REMOVE HAMILTON STOPLIGHTS

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS VOTED TO PERMANENTLY REMOVE STOPLIGHTS FROM THREE INTERSECTIONS ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD IN SIOUX CITY.

THE COUNCIL DEBATED AND TOOK INPUT ON THE ISSUE FOR OVER AN HOUR BEFORE VOTING ON EACH SEPARATE INTERSECTION.

THE ONLY UNANIMOUS VOTE WAS ON THE WEST 8TH STREET INTERSECTION.

THE CLOSEST VOTE WAS 3-2 FOR THE STOPLIGHTS AT WEST 3RD AND HAMILTON.

MICHAEL BRANHAGEN LIVES IN THAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND OPPOSED THE REMOVAL OF THE LIGHTS AND THE BUILDING OF A BARRIER THAT PREVENTS RESIDENTS FROM TURNING LEFT:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE VOTED AGAINST REMOVING THE WEST 3RD STOPLIGHTS.

SCOTT ALSO VOTED NO ON THE WEST 22ND STREET STOPLIGHT REMOVAL, WHICH PASSED ON A 4-1 VOTE.

THE LIGHTS AT THE INTERSECTIONS WERE TURNED OFF AND BAGGED DURING A TRAFFIC STUDY OVER THE PAST 90 DAYS.