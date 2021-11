“BIG GIVE” PAYS OFF TO HELP LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

DOZENS OF SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVED THEIR SHARE OF THE FUNDS RAISED THROUGH THE 4TH ANNUAL BIG GIVE MONDAY MORNING.

KATIE ROBERTS. DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, PASSED OUT CHECKS TO EACH ORGANIZATION AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER:

BIG6 OC…….$1000. :07

FITZ GRANT, DIRECTOR OF THE SANFORD CENTER, WAS THE FIRST TO RECEIVE A CHECK:

BIG7 OC….AT THE CENTER. :09

LARRY FINLEY OF THE MIDAMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION WAS ALSO A CHECK RECIPIENT:

BIG8 OC……..PRETTY CLOSE TO DONE. :27

THE MONEY RAISED THROUGH YOUR DONATIONS ON THE DAY OF GIVING WENT FOR CHARITIES RANGING FROM ART AND CULTURE, EDUCATION AND ENVIRONMENT, TO HEALTH, HUMAN SERVICES, VETERAN AND YOUTH.