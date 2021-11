DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH TO HOST COVID VACCINE CLINIC

THE DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WILL HOST A COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOT CLINIC IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR THOSE WHO QUALIFY.

THE CLINIC IS FOR MODERNA AND PFIZER RECIPIENTS WHO RECEIVED THEIR 2ND DOSE OF VACCINE AT LEAST 6 MONTHS AGO AND ARE OVER OVER AGE 65 OR ARE 18 AND OLDER WHO LIVE IN LONG TERM CARE SETTINGS, HAVE UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS OR WORK IN A HIGH RISK SETTING.

THE CLINIC IS ALSO FOR JOHNSON AND JOHNSON RECIPIENTS WHO RECEIVED THEIR INITIAL VACCINE DOSE MORE THAN TWO MONTHS AGO AND ARE 18 OR OLDER.

FREE FLU SHOTS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR THOSE AGE 65 AND UP.

THE CLINIC RUNS FROM 1P.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. AT EL RANCHITO LOCATED AT 2101 CORNHUSKER DRIVE.