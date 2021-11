CITY COUNCIL TO DECIDE HAMILTON STOPLIGHT ISSUE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL VOTE ON THREE MOTIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON TO PERMANENTLY REMOVE TRAFFIC SIGNALS ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD INTERSECTIONS LOCATED AT WEST 3RD, WEST 8TH AND WEST 22ND STREETS.

THE LIGHTS THERE HAVE BEEN TURNED OFF AND BAGGED DURING A TRAFFIC STUDY OVER THE PAST 90 DAYS.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOICED HIS CONCERNS ABOUT TEMPORARY STOP SIGNS THAT HAD BEEN IN PLACE AT THE INTERSECTIONS AT LAST WEEKS MEETINGS:

NOLIGHT1 OC……TEMPORARY PERMANENT. :22

THAT DECISION ON PERMANENTLY REMOVING THE LIGHTS WILL LIKELY BE MADE AT THE AFTERNOON COUNCIL MEETING.