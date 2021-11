AXNE TO RUN FOR CONGRESS, NOT GOVERNOR OF IOWA

CONGRESSWOMAN CINDY AXNE WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION FOR A THIRD TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE IN IOWA’S NEW 3RD DISTRICT.

THE DEMOCRAT FROM WEST DES MOINES HAD BEEN CONSIDERING A RUN FOR GOVERNOR. AXNE SAYS SHE TOOK SOME TIME TO MAKE THE DECISION BECAUSE SHE WANTED TO ASSESS WHERE SHE COULD MAKE THE MOST IMPACT FOR IOWA.

AXNE1 OC…RIGHT DECISION. :12

AXNE ENDORSED JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT BEFORE THE 2020 IOWA CAUCUSES, AND SAYS SHE WOULD BE HAPPY TO HAVE BIDEN COME TO IOWA AND CAMPAIGN FOR HER:

AXNE2 OC…….RIGHT NOW. :23

THE NEW REDISTRICTING PLAN PLACED AXNE AND REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN MARIANETTE MILLER-MEEKS IN THE 3RD DISTRICT, BUT MILLER-MEEKS HAS DECIDED TO RUN IN IOWA’S NEW 1ST DISTRICT.

AXNE DEFEATED FORMER REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN DAVID YOUNG IN 2018 AND 2020.