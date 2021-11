WEATHER CONTRIBUTES TO FATAL CRASH IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY

FRIDAY’S WINTER WEATHER CONTRIBUTED TO A FATAL TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT FRIDAY MORNING IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A PICKUP TRUCK DRIVEN BY 33-YEAR-OLD JUAN ALDAY PENA OF STORM LAKE SLID ACROSS THE CENTER LINE OF HIGHWAY 71 IN RURAL BUENA VISTA COUNTY AND WAS HIT HEAD ON BY AN ONCOMING VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 46-YEAR-OLD TERRY STEVENS OF SPENCER.

PENA WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

STEVENS AND A PASSENGER IN PENA’S VEHICLE, 41-YEAR-OLD NINFA CABRAL BAUTISTA OF STORM LAKE, WERE TRANSPORTED TO A STORM LAKE HOSPITAL.

ALL THREE VICTIMS WERE WEARING SEATBELTS.