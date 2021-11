WOODBURY COUNTY’S REDISTRICTING COMMISSION SET THE TIMELINE FRIDAY TO FINALIZE LOCAL CITY, COUNTY AND SUPERVISOR DISTRICTS FOR THE NEXT DECADE.

COMMISSION CHAIR SUZAN STEWART EXPLAINED THE TIMETABLE:

REDIST4 OC………DECEMBER 30TH. :19

A PUBLIC HEARING ON REDISTRICTING WILL BE SET FOR SOMETIME IN DECEMBER:

REDIST5 OC……..OF THE PUBLIC HEARING. :10

BY STATE LAW, ALL OF THE REDISTRICTING MUST BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 15TH.