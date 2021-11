WOMAN INJURED WHEN VEHICLE ROLLS OVER

ONE WOMAN WAS INJURED WHEN HER PICKUP TRUCK ROLLED AND STRUCK SEVERAL VEHICLES AT HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND WESLEY PARKWAY FRIDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE WOMAN WAS TURNING LEFT ONTO HAMILTON WHEN THE REAR OF HER TRUCK SLID AND STRUCK AN UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE AT A CAR DEALERSHIP.

THAT CAUSED HER TRUCK TO STRIKE THE LIGHT POLE AND THEN ROLLOVER AND HIT TWO OTHER UNOCCUPIED VEHICLES.

THE WOMAN HAD TO BE EXTRICATED FROM HER VEHICLE.

SHE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL AND ISSUED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL.

