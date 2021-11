A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY.

NEARLY A DOZEN SEMIS ARE WRECKED AFTER STRONG WINDS UP TO 70 MILES PER HOUR HIT SOUTH DAKOTA’S WESTERN AND CENTRAL PARTS OF THE STATE.

WIND GUSTS IN EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA AND PARTS OF SIOUXLAND REACHED NEARLY 60 MILES PER HOUR.

AUTHORITIES HAD RESPONDED TO AT LEAST A HALF DOZEN ACCIDENTS IN THE TRI-STATE METRO AREA AS OF 9 A.M.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA WIND ADVISORY WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY WITH REDUCED VISIBILITY EXPECTED ON ROADS.