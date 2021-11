GILL HOPES FOR VOTER TURNOUT IMPROVEMENT

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER HOPES TO FIND WAYS TO IMPROVE VOTER TURNOUT IN FUTURE ELECTIONS.

PAT GILL SAYS ONLY 1788 BALLOTS WERE CAST EARLY IN THE RECENT MUNICIPAL ELECTION, COMPARED TO 5206 IN 2019:

THE ELECTION DAY TURNOUT WAS 219 VOTES FEWER THAN IN 2019, RESULTING IN 7 PER CENT FEWER ELIGIBLE VOTERS CASTING BALLOTS IN 2021.

GILL SAYS THE LACK OF SATELLITE VOTING ALSO HURT THE TOTAL TURNOUT:

THE COURTHOUSE WAS ALLOWED ONLY ONE DROPBOX FOR ABSENTEE BALLOTS..

GILL DID GET PERMISSION FROM THE STATE TO OPEN THE COURTHOUSE ON THE SATURDAY BEFORE THE ELECTION.

NEARLY 200 VOTERS TOOK ADVANTAGE OF THAT.

GILL SAYS THEY NEED TO DO BETTER THOUGH:

GILL SAYS HE PLANS ON KEEPING VOTING PRECINCTS IN LOCAL SCHOOLS AND NOT MOVE THEM AROUND.

HE HOPES BOTH MAJOR POLITICAL PARTIES WILL PETITION THE STATE NEXT ELECTION TO ALLOW THE LONG LINES CENTER TO BE OPENED FOR EARLY SATELLITE VOTING.