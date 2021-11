BELK SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR 2ND DEGREE MURDER

THE MAN FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE APRIL 2020 FATAL STABBING OF THE WOMAN WHO ADOPTED HIM HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON.

31-YEAR-OLD PAUL BELK WAS SENTENCED TO UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SECOND DEGREE MURDER FOR THE DEATH OF 55-YEAR-OLD LISA BELK.

HIS ADOPTED SISTER SUZAN BELK, WHO HE STABBED IN THE SAME INCIDENT, READ A VICTIM’S IMPACT STATEMENT AT THE SENTENCING:

BELK6 OC………YOU TOOK MOM’S. :19

A YOUNGER SISTER, ZOE (ZO-EE) BELK, ALSO SPOKE ABOUT THE LOSS OF HER MOTHER:

BELK7 OC………….FOR AWHILE. :17

PAUL BELK WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, AND PRESIDING JUDGE

JEFFREY NEARY RULED THAT IT WAS BELK’S MARIJUANA USE COMBINED WITH A MENTAL CONDITION HE SUFFERS FROM THAT LED TO THE STABBINGS.

BELK MUST SERVE A MINIMUM OF 35-YEARS-IN PRISON BEFORE BEING ELEIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.