SOUTH DAKOTA REDISTRICTING COMPROMISE

SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS ARE COMPROMISING ON LEGISLATIVE BOUNDARIES AFTER TWO DAYS OF GRIDLOCK DURING THE SPECIAL SESSION.

MEMBERS OF BOTH THE SENATE AND THE HOUSE APPROVED A REDISTRICTING MAP CODE-NAMED SPARROW WEDNESDAY.

CONSERVATIVES FELL SHORT OF BLOCKING THE SPARROW MAP THAT THEY BELIEVED MADE IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR CONSERVATIVES TO WIN ELECTIONS IN AREAS LIKE BROWN COUNTY, SIOUX FALLS, AND RAPID CITY.

MAJORITY LEADER KENT PETERSON WASN’T AT THE CAPITOL FOR THE VOTE AFTER SUFFERING A MEDICAL ISSUE TUESDAY NIGHT.