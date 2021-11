IOWA COVID VACCINE RATE EDGES UP

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY IOWA’S OVERALL VACCINATION RATE IS INCHING UP. SEVENTY-ONE PERCENT OF IOWANS OVER THE AGE OF 11 HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF A COVID-19 VACCINE.

KEN SHARP OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS THE VACCINATION RATE IS LOWER AMONG MIDDLE-AGED WHITE MEN AND 20 TO 30 YEAR OLDS IN GENERAL.

SHARP SAYS ABOUT SEVEN THOUSAND IOWA KIDS AGES FIVE TO 11 GOT THEIR FIRST DOSE OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MONDAY.

PFIZER’S PEDIATRIC DOSE OF THE VACCINE WAS APPROVED LAST WEEK, MAKING MORE THAN 280-THOUSAND CHILDREN ELIGIBLE TO BE VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19.

OFFICIALS SAY IOWA RECEIVED 99-THOUSAND PEDIATRIC DOSES OF THE PFIZER VACCINE IN ITS FIRST SHIPMENT, AND 24-THOUSAND MORE HAVE BEEN ORDERED.