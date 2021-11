HORNICK MAKES PROGRESS ON FLOOD BARRIER

AFTER MAJOR FLOODING IN 2019, HORNICK, IOWA IS MAKING PROGRESS TOWARD BUILDING A PROTECTIVE FLOOD BARRIER.

CONSTRUCTION OF A BERM IS SCHEDULED TO START IN THE SPRING AND MAYOR SCOTT MITCHELL SAYS THE WOODBURY COUNTY TOWN IS PUTTING THE FINISHING TOUCHES ON ITS PLAN TO PREVENT FUTURE FLOODING.

THE TOWN HAS DISCUSSED THE CONSTRUCTION OF A BERM SINCE 1996, BUT ONLY RECEIVED THE TWO-POINT-ONE MILLION DOLLARS NEEDED TO FUND THE PROJECT THROUGH THE 2019 FLOOD RECOVERY FUND.

MITCHELL HOPES TO SEE CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE BY THE FALL OF NEXT YEAR. HORNICK WAS INUNDATED BY THE WEST FORK OF THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER NEARLY THREE YEARS AGO.