FREEDOM PARK DEDICATES NEW INTERPRETIVE CENTER

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK CELEBRATED VETERANS DAY IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WITH A SPECIAL DEDICATION.

FOLLOWING THE TRADITIONAL OBSERVANCE AT THE PARK’S VIETNAM WALL, A RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE NEWLY COMPLETED INTERPRETIVE CENTER TOOK PLACE.

PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS THE CEREMONY CULMINATED OVER A DECADE OF VOLUNTEER EFFORT AND FUNDRAISING:

MORE THAN $3 MILLION HAS BEEN RAISED AND SPENT ON THE 55 ACRE RIVERFRONT PARK. WITH MORE THAN 90% OF THE FUNDS COMING FROM PRIVATE DONORS.

NEWHOUSE SAYS THE NEXT PHASE OF THE PROJECT IS THE DESIGN OF PERMANENT EXHIBITS IN THE 5000 SQUARE FOOT INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

DURING THE WEEKEND THE EXHIBIT “FLIGHTS OF HONOR’ WILL BE ON DISPLAY IN THE BUILDING, INCLUDING HUNDREDS OF PHOTOS FROM THE HEARTLAND HONOR FLIGHTS THAT TOOK NEARLY 3500 VETERANS FROM 386 NEBRASKA COMMUNITIES TO WASHINGTON, DC OVER THE PAST DECADE.

COMPLETION OF THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER IS PROJECTED FOR THE FALL OF 2022.