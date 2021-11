VERMILLION SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES TRANSGENDER RESTROOM CHOICE

THE VERMILLION SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVED A POLICY THIS WEEK DEALING WITH TRANSGENDER STUDENTS AND THE USE OF SCHOOL FACILITIES.

SUPERINTENDENT DAMON ALVEY SAYS TRANSGENDER STUDENTS NOW HAVE A CHOICE OF WHICH RESTROOM THEY WISH TO USE IN SCHOOL::

THE THREE TO TWO VOTE BY THE BOARD CAME AFTER NINETY MINUTES OF SOMETIMES EMOTIONAL PUBLIC INPUT.

ALVEY SAYS PUBLIC INPUT WAS HEARD ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ISSUE:

HE SAYS THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SPENT HOURS REVIEWING WHAT OTHER DISTRICT’S WERE DOING

ALVEY SAYS THE POLICY WILL BE REVIEWED AT EVERY MONTHLY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING.

Jerry Oster WNAX