THREE NOW DEAD, TWO INJURED IN SOUTH DAKOTA SHOOTING

THREE PEOPLE ARE NOW DEAD AND TWO OTHERS ARE INJURED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING TUESDAY EVENING AT A HOME NEAR CITY HALL IN SCOTLAND, SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST OF YANKTON.

BON HOMME COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS-FIRED AT THE HOME AND FOUND TWO PEOPLE DEAD INSIDE, AND THREE INJURED.

ONE OF THOSE THREE LATER DIED AT A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

A MALE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN SCOTLAND.

AN INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED BY THE STATE D-C-I HAS LED TO THE ARREST OF 44-YEAR-OLD FRANCIS LANGE ON CHARGES OF THREE COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND FIVE COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

INITIAL INDICATION IS THE INCIDENT STEMMED FROM A DOMESTIC-RELATED ALTERCATION AND THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.

UPDATED 10:51 A.M. & 3:15 P.M. 11/10/21

