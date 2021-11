STATE REPRESENTATIVE ANNOUNCES PLANS TO RUN IN NEW DISTRICT

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE DENNIS BUSH OF CLEGHORN IS SWITCHING DISTRICTS IN HIS BID FOR RE-ELECTION TO A SECOND TERM.

BUSH CURRENTLY REPRESENTS HOUSE DISTRICT 3, BUT UNDER THE NEWLY CONFIRMED REDISTRICTING MAPS, HE CURRENTLY LIVES IN HOUSE DISTRICT 13.

BUSH SAYS HE WILL MOVE TO CHEROKEE AND RUN FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 5.

HE SAYS THE DECISION TO MOVE TO DISTRICT 5 IS THE RIGHT DECISION FOR HIM AND HIS FAMILY AS THEY HAVE SHOPPED, BANKED AND ATTENDED CHURCH IN CHEROKEE FOR MOST OF THEIR LIVES.

BUSH SAYS HE WILL COMMUTE TO THEIR FARM DURING THE GROWING SEASON.

IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 5 INCLUDES ALL OF OSCEOLA AND O’BRIEN COUNTIES AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF CHEROKEE AND BUENA VISTA COUNTIES.