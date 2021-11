MILLER-MEEKS TO CHANGE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

CONGRESSWOMAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS PLANS TO MOVE AND WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION IN IOWA’S NEW FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

MM OC……..SOC :37

MILLER-MEEKS WILL FACE A POSSIBLE PRIMARY IN THE NEW FIRST DISTRICT, AS BETTENDORF BUSINESSMAN KYLE KUEHL ANNOUNCED MONDAY THAT HE’S LAUNCHING A CAMPAIGN FOR IOWA’S FIRST DISTRICT SEAT.

TWO DEMOCRATS ARE RUNNING IN THE DISTRICT. STATE REPRESENTATIVE CHRISTINA BOHANNAN OF IOWA CITY AND JOSEPH KERNER OF KNOXVILLE, A SENIOR CULTIVATOR FOR THE STATE-LICENSED MEDICAL MARIJUANA MANUFACTURER MEDPHARM IOWA.

……………………