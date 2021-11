LOCAL VETERAN’S DAY OBSERVANCES SET

CEREMONIES IN THE 11TH HOUR OF THE 11TH DAY OF THE 11TH MONTH TAKE PLACE THURSDAY AROUND THE REGION TO HONOR ON NATION’S MILITARY VETERANS.

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE THEIR TRADITIONAL OBSERVANCE AT THE VIETNAM WALL AT 11 A.M.

THEN AT NOON A RIBBON CUTTING FOR THEIR NEWLY COMPLETED GENERAL BUD AND DORIS DAY INTERPRETIVE CENTER WILL TAKE PLACE .

THE FIRST FEATURED EXHIBIT IN THE BUILDING WILL BE “FLIGHTS OF HONOR”, PHOTOS OF HONOR FLIGHTS TO WASHINGTON D.C. OVER THE PAST DECADE.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY VETERANS COMMISSION WILL HOST THEIR ANNUAL CEREMONY IN THE WOODBURY COURTHOUSE AT 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS AT 11 A.M.

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S AIR FORCE ROTC UNIT WILL BEGIN A 12 HOUR VIGIL AT THE FLOYD MONUMENT BEGINNING AT 5 A.M. WITH A CLOSING REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY AT 5 P.M.

THE CADETS WILL ALSO TAKE PART IN A CEREMONY AT GIRLS INC.AT 500 MAIN STREET PRESENTING “THE WAR WITHIN”, A PROGRAM ON THE INTERNAL WAR EXPERIENCED BY THOSE WHO SERVED AND FOUGHT FOR THEIR COUNTRY.

WESTERN IOWA TECH AND THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD VETERAN’S DAY EVENTS ON WEDNESDAY.