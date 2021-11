FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT NEAR VERMILLION

A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH JUST AFTER 9 A.M. TUESDAY NORTH OF VERMILLION RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF ONE DRIVER AND INJURIES TO THE OTHER.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS AN S-U-V WAS NORTHBOUND ON STATE HIGHWAY 19 WHEN IT CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND COLLIDED HEAD-ON WITH A SEMI-TRUCK AND TRAILER.

THE WOMAN DRIVING THE S-U-V WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND DIED AS A RESULT OF HER INJURIES.

THE MALE DRIVER OF THE SEMI SUFFERED SERIOUS NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES. HE WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.