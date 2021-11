WINTERFELD SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS

THE SENTENCE IS 50 YEARS IN PRISON FOR A SPIRIT LAKE MAN CONVICTED OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER IN A SIOUX COUNTY RETRIAL.

SEVENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD GREGG WINTERFELD WAS FOUND GUILTY FOR THE SECOND TIME LAST MONTH IN THE MAY 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF GRANT WILSON FROM CLEGHORN.

THE JUDGE ORDERED A NEW TRIAL IN JUNE BECAUSE WINTERFELD’S LAWYERS WEREN’T ALLOWED ENOUGH CHALLENGES TO STRIKE THE POTENTIAL JURORS THEY DIDN’T WANT ON THE PANEL.

INVESTIGATORS SAY WINTERFELD SHOT WILSON AFTER A DAY AND EVENING OF DRINKING IN A RURAL IRETON HOME.

WINTERFELD WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE IN 35 YEARS.