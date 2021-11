SIOUX CITY MAN AWAITS EXTRADITION TO VIRGINIA ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY AWAITING EXTRADITION TO VIRGINIA WHERE HE FACES FIVE FELONY CHARGES OF SOLICITING OR PRODUCING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.

48-YEAR-OLD SHIRAN NATHANIEL WAS ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

VIRGINIA COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT NATHANIEL SOLICITED A GIRL UNDER THE AGE OF 15 TO EXPOSE HERSELF AND PERFORM OR BE A SUBJECT IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.

HE IS ALLEGED TO HAVE USED A COMPUTER TO SOLICIT THE UNDERAGE VICTIM TO TAKE PART IN THE ILLICIT CONDUCT FROM SEPTEMBER OF 2020 THROUGH MAY 17TH OF 2021

NATHANIEL HAS AGREED TO WAIVE EXTRADITION TO VIRGINIA.