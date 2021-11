SD HOUSE PASSES MOTION TO BEGIN IMPEACHMENT PROCESS OF RAVNSBORG

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE HAS APPROVED A RESOLUTION THAT SETS IN MOTION THE IMPEACHMENT PROCESS OF ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER KENT PETERSON OF SALEM OUTLINED THE RESOLUTION:

THE COMMITTEE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL INVESTIGATE AND MAKE A RECOMMENDATION TO THE FULL HOUSE AT A LATER DATE.

REPRESENTATIVE WILL MORTENSON OF PIERRE ADDED AN AMENDMENT TO CLARIFY HOUSE MEMBERS HAVE FULL ACCESS TO INFORMATION:

REPRESENTATIVE FRED DEUTSCH SAYS HE STILL HAS QUESTIONS ABOUT WHY RAVNSBORG IS BEING IMPEACHED:

THE RESOLUTION PASSED ON A VOTE OF FIFTY-EIGHT TO TEN

Jerry Oster WNAX